East Lansing Family Aquatic Center opens July 15

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center (ELFAC) will be opening for its 2022 summer season this Friday, July 15.

The ELFAC is an outdoor waterpark aimed at providing a safe, family-oriented experience. It features tube and body water slides, a diving board, a drop slide, a large sunbathing deck, a splash park, a youth slide, water-play structures, a concession area, zero-depth pool entry and other attractions that have made it a Mid-Michigan summertime favorite.

For the last two years, Mid-Michiganders have had to do without. The pandemic, as with so many other crowd-based venues, forced the facility to shut down for two years. But Friday that’s changing.

Cathy DeShambo, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of East Lansing, made the announcement via email.

“Weather permitting, the ELFAC will be open seven days a week this summer from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. from Friday, July 15 through Monday, Sept. 5,” DeShambo said. “Due to the shorter season, season passes will not be sold this year and 10-visit passes can be used during both the 2022 and 2023 summer seasons.”

The downtime wasn’t idle. ELFAC underwent several renovations over the past year, including conversion of the sand play area to a grass play area, repair and repainting of the water slides, painting of the locker rooms, the addition of a second all gender restroom/family changing room, repair of the concrete around the pool deck and installation of a new pool liner.

“We are excited to finally be able to open and show off the updated Aquatic Center, and we want to thank our community members for their patience as final construction was completed out at the facility,” DeShambo said. “The improvements that have been made at the facility will ensure many more years of recreational, water play fun for community members.”

Community members can learn more about ELFAC’s rates and passes on the city’s website, and may find directions to the facility on the Aquatic Center page.

