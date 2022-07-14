Advertisement

East Lansing Family Aquatic Center opens July 15

East Lansing Aquatic Center opens July 15.
East Lansing Aquatic Center opens July 15.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center (ELFAC) will be opening for its 2022 summer season this Friday, July 15.

The ELFAC is an outdoor waterpark aimed at providing a safe, family-oriented experience. It features tube and body water slides, a diving board, a drop slide, a large sunbathing deck, a splash park, a youth slide, water-play structures, a concession area, zero-depth pool entry and other attractions that have made it a Mid-Michigan summertime favorite.

Related: East Lansing Aquatic Center teases opening with new feature

For the last two years, Mid-Michiganders have had to do without. The pandemic, as with so many other crowd-based venues, forced the facility to shut down for two years. But Friday that’s changing.

Cathy DeShambo, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of East Lansing, made the announcement via email.

“Weather permitting, the ELFAC will be open seven days a week this summer from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. from Friday, July 15 through Monday, Sept. 5,” DeShambo said. “Due to the shorter season, season passes will not be sold this year and 10-visit passes can be used during both the 2022 and 2023 summer seasons.”

The downtime wasn’t idle. ELFAC underwent several renovations over the past year, including conversion of the sand play area to a grass play area, repair and repainting of the water slides, painting of the locker rooms, the addition of a second all gender restroom/family changing room, repair of the concrete around the pool deck and installation of a new pool liner.

“We are excited to finally be able to open and show off the updated Aquatic Center, and we want to thank our community members for their patience as final construction was completed out at the facility,” DeShambo said. “The improvements that have been made at the facility will ensure many more years of recreational, water play fun for community members.”

Community members can learn more about ELFAC’s rates and passes on the city’s website, and may find directions to the facility on the Aquatic Center page.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Katalina Green
Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Lansing schools held a job fair Wednesday to hire more staff.
Michigan schools still struggling to fill job openings
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

New technology helps dogs with cancer
New technology helps dogs with cancer
Wooden Flowers
Wooden Flower Florist
Learning About the Fenner Nature Center
Learning About the Fenner Nature Center
Making apple butter
Making Apple Butter at Fenner Nature Center
Book Your Next Event at Fenner Nature Center
Book Your Next Event at Fenner Nature Center