Dive team recovers $80,000 prosthetic leg from bottom of Oakland County lake

A $80,000 prosthetic leg was recovered July 13, 2022 from Sunrise Lake.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team dove 50 feet underwater Wednesday to recover a man’s $80,000 prosthetic leg.

According to authorities, Brandon Smith had only had his prosthetic leg for about a month when he and his 6-year-old son went out on Sunrise Lake over the weekend. At one point, the prosthetic came loose and sunk to the bottom of the lake.

After the family contacted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Justin Wiegand dove down Wednesday into the Milford Township lake and found the leg within 10 minutes.

Smith said he took the prosthesis to the hospital to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

