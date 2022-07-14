Advertisement

‘Dirty Dancing’ returning to theaters for 35th anniversary

Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.
Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.(Susan Sterner/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An iconic film is returning this summer to the big screen to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Fathom Events, an entertainment content provider for movie theaters, shared that “Dirty Dancing” will appear in theaters on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17.

The content provider is hosting the movie showings and shared the following on the film being celebrated 35 years after its original release:

“Thirty-five years after audiences were first introduced to Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey), Dirty Dancing remains a cultural icon. Loved by generations of fans, this cinematic treasure has inspired multiple films, a stage version, and reality dance competitions watched around the world. On the film’s 35th anniversary, celebrate the magic of Dirty Dancing and its timeless themes of love, family, class, and perseverance all over again.”

Moviegoers can find more information and movie times for “Dirty Dancing” here.

According to IMDb, the 1987 movie has grossed nearly $215 million worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Katalina Green
Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Lansing schools held a job fair Wednesday to hire more staff.
Michigan schools still struggling to fill job openings
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Autumn Carpenter
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Autumn Carpenter
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
4-H State Award for Dairy Science awarded to Lansing teen
John Bone is a retired airline pilot and flight instructor from Apalachicola. Right now, he’s...
Florida pilot goes overseas to help Ukrainian refugees
Recreational marijuana on ballot for Meridian Township
Recreational marijuana on ballot for Meridian Township