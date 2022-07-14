Alcohol believed to be a factor in Ingham County crash
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people were injured in a collision Wednesday night in Stockbridge.
According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Main Street, near Brogan Road. Police said a vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old man, crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle.
The drivers and passengers in both vehicles were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
Police believe alcohol was factor in the collision.
Read next:
- Hyde sentenced to more than 50 years for shooting at Charlotte police officers
- ‘He is a clear and present danger’ -- Lawsuit filed to keep governor candidate, charged in Jan. 6, off Michigan ballot
- Virgin Mary statue vandalized at East Lansing private school
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.