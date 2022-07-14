Alcohol believed to be a factor in Ingham County crash

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people were injured in a collision Wednesday night in Stockbridge.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Main Street, near Brogan Road. Police said a vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old man, crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle.

The drivers and passengers in both vehicles were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police believe alcohol was factor in the collision.

