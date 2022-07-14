Advertisement

4-H State Award for Dairy Science awarded to Lansing teen

4-H State Award for Dairy Science awarded to Lansing teen
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old Lansing Christian School student won the 2022 Michigan 4-H State Award in Junior Dairy Science.

Sophia Nielson earned a plaque and $200. It is the highest honor bestowed upon Michigan 4-H members.

More information on Michigan 4-H can be found on its official website here.

More: Community news

