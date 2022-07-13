Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning - Storms possible Wednesday, a new children’s rehab hospital, and it’s National French Fries Day!

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us about the possibility of a stray storm or two passing through the area before the week ends with a sunny, warm Thursday and Friday. Could we hit the 90s next week?

Then we have a special guest at the Now Desk - Ann Emmerich! We look at if the damage from Monday’s storm was caused by a tornado, a children’s rehab hospital comes to Michigan, and it’s National French Fries Day! Plus we look at what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 13th, 2022:

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1936
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1865
  • Jackson Record High: 104º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 46º 1898

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
A large fire has broken out at Liberty Landfill in Jackson County's Liberty Township.
WATCH: Crews work to put out fire at Jackson County landfill
Tornado warnings lifted in Ionia, Clinton counties
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 7/13/22
Lansing voters: You may be in a new district, new polling location to follow
Lansing voters: You may be in a new district, new polling location to follow
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city