WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning - Storms possible Wednesday, a new children’s rehab hospital, and it’s National French Fries Day!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us about the possibility of a stray storm or two passing through the area before the week ends with a sunny, warm Thursday and Friday. Could we hit the 90s next week?
Then we have a special guest at the Now Desk - Ann Emmerich! We look at if the damage from Monday’s storm was caused by a tornado, a children’s rehab hospital comes to Michigan, and it’s National French Fries Day! Plus we look at what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
- A few showers pass through the area Wednesday
- Straight-line winds leave damage behind in Clinton County
- Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program
- Lansing voters: You may be in a new district, new polling location to follow
- Indiana man accused of dismembering girlfriend’s body
- Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 13th, 2022:
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 99° 1936
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1865
- Jackson Record High: 104º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 46º 1898
