WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Cooler weather now with 90s ahead, a long-awaited Twitter feature, bedtime recommendations for kindergartners, and more

By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki gives an update on the cool down we’re seeing now but we can expect temps in the 90s this week.

Twitter is rolling out a feature that users have been pushing for, hotel guests in North America are unhappy, bedtime recommendations for kindergartners, and more. Plus we look at what’s coming on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

Scattered showers and storms continue

New $60M children’s rehab hospital coming to West Michigan

4,000 beagles to be transferred from troubled facility following federal approval

Doctors transplant pig hearts into 2 brain-dead patients

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 13th, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1936
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1865
  • Jackson Record High: 104º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 46º 1898

News 10 Now Desk - Wednesday, July 13, 2022