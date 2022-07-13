WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Cooler weather now with 90s ahead, a long-awaited Twitter feature, bedtime recommendations for kindergartners, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki gives an update on the cool down we’re seeing now but we can expect temps in the 90s this week.

Twitter is rolling out a feature that users have been pushing for, hotel guests in North America are unhappy, bedtime recommendations for kindergartners, and more. Plus we look at what’s coming on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

Scattered showers and storms continue

New $60M children’s rehab hospital coming to West Michigan

4,000 beagles to be transferred from troubled facility following federal approval

Doctors transplant pig hearts into 2 brain-dead patients

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 13th, 2022

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 99° 1936

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1865

Jackson Record High: 104º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 46º 1898

