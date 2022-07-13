Advertisement

US tourist falls into crater of Mount Vesuvius, is rescued

FILE - Clouds hang over the Vesuvius volcano in Pompeii, southern Italy, Jan. 25, 2021. An...
FILE - Clouds hang over the Vesuvius volcano in Pompeii, southern Italy, Jan. 25, 2021. An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the volcano’s crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said. The tourist and family members were cited by Carabinieri police because they went off the authorized path to get closer to the crater on Saturday, July 9, 2022 apparently to take a selfie, Italian news reports said.(Gregorio Borgia | AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the Italian volcano’s crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said.

The tourist and family members were cited by Carabinieri police because they went off the authorized path to get closer to the crater on Saturday afternoon, apparently to take a selfie, the LaPresse news agency said.

The head of the Confesercenti tourism association for Vesuvius, Paolo Cappelli, said four volcano guides responded immediately after one noticed the tourist had fallen into the crater and was in “serious difficulty.”

In a statement, Cappelli said the guides lowered a rope 15 meters (50 feet) into the crater, pulled the tourist out and provided initial first aid, after he suffered abrasions on his legs, arm and back. Carabinieri park police then arrived and brought the American to the police station to file the complaint, Cappelli said.

Mount Vesuvius, which erupted in AD 79 and devastated the nearby town of Pompeii, is a popular spot for hiking.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
A large fire has broken out at Liberty Landfill in Jackson County's Liberty Township.
WATCH: Crews work to put out fire at Jackson County landfill
Tornado warnings lifted in Ionia, Clinton counties
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Lansing police said they took two guns and 8.5 grams of narcotics of the street.
Lansing police seize 2 illegal guns, drugs overnight

Latest News

The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Lansing Board of Water and Light
Lansing Board of Water and Light warn residents of scam calls
New University of Michigan President Dr Santa Ono
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Missouri water park
University of Michigan President Dr. Santo Ono.
University of Michigan President Dr Santo Ono.