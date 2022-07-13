Advertisement

The Tigers Lose Series Finale at Kansas City

Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) and relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) celebrate...
Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) and relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a game filled with defensive mistakes on both sides, the Kansas City Royals outlasted the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon 5-2. The Royals won the series three games to one and have a 7-3 series edge over the Tigers this season. Detroit is now 3-5 on its road trip, six games remaining and the next four in Cleveland against the Guardians beginning Thursday night. The Tigers now have a 37-52 season record with 73 games remaining.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
A large fire has broken out at Liberty Landfill in Jackson County's Liberty Township.
WATCH: Crews work to put out fire at Jackson County landfill
Tornado warnings lifted in Ionia, Clinton counties
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Lansing police said they took two guns and 8.5 grams of narcotics of the street.
Lansing police seize 2 illegal guns, drugs overnight

Latest News

MSU Coach Tom Izzo on loss to Rutgers, preparation for Wisconsin game
Izzo to Play in Detroit Pro Am
Baseball Generic MGN
Lugnuts Lose Wednesday at Fort Wayne
The Aroostook League names All Aroostook selections in spring sports.
MHSAA Reports Participation Increase
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts during warm-ups before an NFL football game...
Mayfield Ready To Adjust To New Team