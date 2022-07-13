The Tigers Lose Series Finale at Kansas City

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a game filled with defensive mistakes on both sides, the Kansas City Royals outlasted the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon 5-2. The Royals won the series three games to one and have a 7-3 series edge over the Tigers this season. Detroit is now 3-5 on its road trip, six games remaining and the next four in Cleveland against the Guardians beginning Thursday night. The Tigers now have a 37-52 season record with 73 games remaining.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

