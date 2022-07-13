In My View: Gary Moeller’s unique career

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gary Moeller had a unique career as a football coach at Michigan and the Detroit Lions.

He was hired by William Clay Ford, the Lions owner for 2001, after a 4-3 record in 2000 -- but then he hired Matt Millen as general manager and he nixed that and brought in Marty Mornhinweg. Nuff said about the Lions and the mistakes they made.

Had Moeller not had one bad night at a Southfield restaurant, who knows what kind of career he might have forged beyond five big time winning years at Michigan.

