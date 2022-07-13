Advertisement

Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case

A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Published: Jul. 13, 2022
HUDSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 58-year-old woman has been arrested and is currently awaiting extradition back to Michigan for her alleged involvement in what is known as the “Baby Garnet” cold case.

In 1997, investigators from the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police - St. Ignace Post investigated the discovery of an unidentified infant’s remains in a vault toilet at the Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township. The baby was eventually named “Baby Garnet” by local officials. Despite an investigation, the infant was never positively identified and the case eventually went cold.

TV6 reported on Sept. 26, 1997, that the Garnet community raised $1,000 to give “Baby Garnet” a funeral, which was attended by 40 people who embraced the child as their own. The report said the baby girl was found on June 26, 1997 and her cause of death was unknown.

In the summer of 2017, however, investigators from the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police - St. Ignace Post reopened the “Baby Garnet” case to review prior reports for any further leads. They decided to use Forensic Genetic Genealogy.

After reviewing DNA, investigators worked with a genealogist who was able to provide family bloodlines. The genealogist was also able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”

Investigators identified the mother, a former resident of the Garnet area, who is now residing in the state of Wyoming.

On July 12, 2022, these investigators traveled to Wyoming where they confirmed the woman was the birth mother of “Baby Garnet,” and received additional statements providing probable cause to arrest her on the charge of Homicide-Open Murder.

Additional information will be released after her arraignment. No further information is being released at this time.

