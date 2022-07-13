Michigan won’t extradite people seeking abortions, providers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that refuses extradition of people who come to Michigan seeking abortions.

It’s a legislative move that follows the overturning of Roe v Wade, a court decision that had guaranteed a right to abortion for Americans since the 1970′s. Many US states have since put into motion legislation that would criminalize the procedure.

The order also protects providers of legal abortion services in Michigan, as existing and proposed laws in some states would make it felony for a woman to seek abortion care or for a doctor to provide it. If those laws are enacted, women and doctors could face jail time in states like Texas and South Dakota.

“Visitors to Michigan must know that they can access reproductive health care within our borders without fear of extradition. That is why I signed an executive order today refusing to cooperate with out-of-state law enforcement seeking to punish women for seeking health care,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I will stand up for all women, even if their local and statewide leaders refuse to. Michigan must remain a place where a person’s basic rights are preserved.”

Although the order prevents extradition from other states, Michigan itself may implement a near-total abortion ban based off of a law from 1931 that was irrelevant when Roe vs. Wade was in effect, but was never taken off the books. That law does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

A proposal in Michigan is also pending that would imprison health care providers if they help a woman get an abortion.

The full executive order is included below.

