Michigan schools still struggling to fill job openings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has more than 100 openings and has a little more than a month to fill them before the first day of school.

Unfortunately, it’s competing with other districts in the middle of a labor shortage.

“If you care about kids, we’ll interview you,” said Ben Shuldiner, Lansing School District Superintendent.

Shuldiner is trying to think outside the box to get these positions filled.

“I can’t teach somebody to love children. And if there’s somebody that’s out there that really wants to care about kids, make schools better, we will figure out a way to bring you on board,” said Shuldiner. “We’re talking about mentoring programs and training programs.”

Not all of the positions are teaching. Many are for support staff, and that attracted many people to the district’s career fair Wednesday.

Joslynn Lewis worked for Lansing schools before the pandemic. She was looking for a lunch aide position.

“I enjoyed working with the kids before. I just want to come back and give a little of myself back to the district,” said Lewis.

Shuldiner said the school year will start on time even if there are openings when school starts.

“It’s not like ‘Oh my God, we can’t open up tomorrow. We have lots of staff members who are able to do multiple jobs,” said Shuldiner.

He hoped to have career fairs two or three times a year to continuously recruit new employees.

Holt Schools is having a job fair Monday. It’s happening from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Holt Junior High.

