MHSAA Reports Participation Increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association reported Wednesday a 6.6 per cent increase in student participation in sports across the state this past school year over the previous year. The MHSAA says 260,542 students participated in some type of sport across the 750 high schools in the association.

