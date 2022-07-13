Advertisement

Mass. man sent to prison for trying to kidnap Michigan woman

(WBRC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for driving his Mercedes-Benz to Michigan to try to kidnap a former girlfriend whom he hadn’t seen in roughly 20 years.

Prosecutors say the kidnapping plot “sounds more like a movie than real life.”

Damon Burke was stopped in suburban Detroit in 2021. Police found brass knuckles, handcuffs, zip ties, a stun gun, duct tape and more. The 49-year-old Burke was arrested soon after assaulting his former girlfriend’s roommate and stealing his house key.

In March, Burke pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping. He is from Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, on Martha’s Vineyard.

