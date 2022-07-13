Lugnuts Lose Wednesday at Fort Wayne

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Denzel Clarke and Tyler Soderstrom homered, but the Fort Wayne TinCaps rallied back to walk off the Lansing Lugnuts, 8-7 Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Vilar’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave the home team the victory. The teams meet four more times in the series. The Lugnuts record is now 7-10 in the season’s second half, 32-51 overall. Fort Wayne is now 7-10 and 34-49.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.