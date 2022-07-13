Advertisement

Lugnuts Lose Wednesday at Fort Wayne

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Denzel Clarke and Tyler Soderstrom homered, but the Fort Wayne TinCaps rallied back to walk off the Lansing Lugnuts, 8-7 Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Vilar’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave the home team the victory. The teams meet four more times in the series. The Lugnuts record is now 7-10 in the season’s second half, 32-51 overall. Fort Wayne is now 7-10 and 34-49.

