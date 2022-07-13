Loomis Park in Jackson to get new playground, pavilion

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Loomis Park will get a new playground and pavilion.

The Jackson City Council approved a contract Tuesday to replace the wood playground structure and to build a new pavilion. The City Council said the current playground is more than two decades old and its deteriorating condition had become a safety hazard.

Officials said the new playground structure will be more modern.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of July.

