Loomis Park in Jackson to get new playground, pavilion

Loomis Park
Loomis Park
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Loomis Park will get a new playground and pavilion.

The Jackson City Council approved a contract Tuesday to replace the wood playground structure and to build a new pavilion. The City Council said the current playground is more than two decades old and its deteriorating condition had become a safety hazard.

Officials said the new playground structure will be more modern.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of July.

