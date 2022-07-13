Lansing voters: You may be in a new district, new polling location to follow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re three weeks away from Primary Election Day and clerks across Mid-Michigan are pivoting with the changes at the polls. With absentee voting on the rise, the number of polling precincts is shrinking, and that may impact where you vote in-person.

Most people know exactly where they can vote on Election Day -- their polling location hasn’t changed in years. But this August, things may be a little different for a lot of people.

“I want to say it’s close to half the people who are going to vote in-person are going to be in a new place for this time,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

So, it’s important to look at your new voter ID card to make sure you know where you’re going. Lansing’s Clerk said you should also look at your new card to see if you’re in a new district -- even though you haven’t moved.

“We had redistricting for the congressional, the state senate, the state house, county commission, even the city wards got rearranged a little bit. So there’s a lot of changes on who may be representing someone,” said Swope.

He said 75% of people living in Lansing vote absentee. That means some polls are no longer needed, because no one is casting their ballot there.

“So we’re consolidating that and redirecting our efforts on the folks that are voting by absentee making sure we get those votes counted as quickly and efficiently as we can,” Swope said.

You can find a list of voting districts, ballot box locations and more on the official Lansing website here.

More information on the upcoming elections can be found on the official Michigan Secretary of State website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.