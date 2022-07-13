Lansing Board of Water and Light warn residents of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A scam call has been targeting customers of the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

According to the BWL, scammers claiming to be BWL employees have been contacting customers, telling them services will be turned off and demanding money.

Officials with BWL said its customer service representatives never asks customers for credit card information over the phone or in-person, nor to make payments through a wire service.

The BWL is urging customers to report suspicious activity to law enforcement. If you’ve been targeted by scam callers, consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

