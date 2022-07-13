Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen pickup truck linked to other crimes

Authorities are looking for a 2003 Dodge Ram that was stolen July 12, 2022.
Authorities are looking for a 2003 Dodge Ram that was stolen July 12, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Jackson County are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 2003 Dodge Ram was stolen near the intersection of Callahan Road and Michigan Avenue. The sheriff’s office describe the vehicle as spray painted silver with spray painted black rims and a fuel tank and tool box in the bed of the truck.

There was no license plate when it was taken.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was seen in Calhoun County near the intersection of H Drive and 29 Mile Road.

Photos of the vehicle can be seen above.

Authorities said the vehicle is linked to several larcenies of trailers in Calhoun County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kelley Ebersole at 517-262-6570 or kebersole@mijackson.org

