Izzo to Play in Detroit Pro Am

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is returning to the pro am of the PGA tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. It’s a three hole scramble, free to the public, at 5pm Tuesday, July 26th. Other celebrities taking part are Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson and Dylin Larkin. Izzo has played in the scramble in previous years.

