Initiatives battle for voter rights in Michigan

(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - An effort to lock certain voting rights in the Michigan Constitution has taken a major step toward the fall ballot. It would eclipse a rival campaign by Republicans to limit absentee voting and add other restrictions.

Promote The Vote submitted nearly 670,000 signatures Monday. While the signatures still must be validated by election officials, the petitions contain about 245,000 more names than necessary to qualify for the Nov. 8 election.

In addition to increased access to early voting, the constitutional amendment would require 24-hour ballot drop boxes for every 15,000 citizens. Voters could also join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election.

