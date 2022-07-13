Advertisement

Ingham County Animal Shelter getting $100,000

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan animal shelter is about to get a little bit richer.

Wednesday, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is set to accept a $100,000 private donation. The donation is expected to be approved by the Ingham County Law and Courts Committee.

The money will go toward upgrading the existing holding facilities for dogs and cats. The shelter in Mason is also receiving another $10,000 private donation that will go toward medical care for the animals.

