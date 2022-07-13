Advertisement

Grand Avenue in Lansing to be down to one lane for at least a week

(WHSV)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Avenue, between Kalamazoo and Allegan streets, will be closed to one lane Thursday to allow a crane to be set up at the Grand Tower Building.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said Grand Avenue will be down to one lane until at least Thursday, July 21. At that point, the center lane will reopen, leaving only the furthest east lane closed. This closure is expected to last until at least Oct. 14.

A full list of the current construction projects in the city can be found on Lansing’s official website here.

Read next:

Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
