Grand Avenue in Lansing to be down to one lane for at least a week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Avenue, between Kalamazoo and Allegan streets, will be closed to one lane Thursday to allow a crane to be set up at the Grand Tower Building.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said Grand Avenue will be down to one lane until at least Thursday, July 21. At that point, the center lane will reopen, leaving only the furthest east lane closed. This closure is expected to last until at least Oct. 14.

A full list of the current construction projects in the city can be found on Lansing’s official website here.

