Advertisement

Detroit to pay $7.5M to man who claims cops switched bullets

Detroit has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.(unsplash.com)
By ED WHITE
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992.

Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent.

“I'm not greedy. I'm thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday.

“It's a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison.

He was convicted of fatally shooting a friend outside a restaurant in 1992. Police seized a gun that belonged to Ricks' mother and said it was the murder weapon.

In 2016, the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school asked a judge to reopen the case. Photos of two bullets taken from the victim, Gerry Bennett, did not resemble the bullets that were examined by a defense expert before trial decades earlier.

The bullets surprisingly were still in Detroit police storage. Tests showed they did not match the .38-caliber gun identified as the weapon.

A judge granted Ricks a new trial, but prosecutors in response dropped charges.

“It was layer upon layer upon layer of police misconduct. It was a truly egregious case,” said David Moran, director of the Innocence Clinic.

During depositions in the lawsuit, even the city's expert acknowledged that the bullet analysis by the police lab decades ago was flat-out wrong.

“It's one of two things. It was a horrible mistake or it was deliberate — I don't know,” said Jay Jarvis, who worked for 32 years at the Georgia State Crime Laboratory.

Separately, Ricks received more than $1 million from the state for his wrongful conviction, $50,000 for each year in custody. He'll likely have to repay it now that Detroit has settled the lawsuit.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
A large fire has broken out at Liberty Landfill in Jackson County's Liberty Township.
WATCH: Crews work to put out fire at Jackson County landfill
Tornado warnings lifted in Ionia, Clinton counties
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Lansing police said they took two guns and 8.5 grams of narcotics of the street.
Lansing police seize 2 illegal guns, drugs overnight

Latest News

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
Univ. of Michigan names experienced leader Ono as president
Detroit Tigers
Royals meet the Tigers with 2-1 series lead
Detroit Tigers
Cabrera drives in 2 to tie Williams, Tigers beat Royals 7-5
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Mass. man sent to prison for trying to kidnap Michigan woman