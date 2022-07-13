Bike smarter, not harder with help from the East Lansing Public Library

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a great opportunity to learn about your bicycle, and how to be smarter while riding it this summer.

Tuesday is the first of two “Bike Smart” sessions at Michigan State University, hosted by the East Lansing Public Library.

This week’s session will focus on bike maintenance.

Attendees will learn why the air pressure in bike tires is important, and how to check the tires. The lesson will also include how to adjust your brakes and gears and more.

The lesson starts at 5:30 p.m. and is free to anyone 12 and older.

