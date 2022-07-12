Your Health: A woman’s journey with breast cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An estimated one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer most frequently develops in women aged 65 to 74, but 5% of breast cancer cases develop in women in their 30s, 20s and even late teens.

Roshni Kamta graduated from Rutgers University and had started a new life in New York City when she discovered a lump in her breast. At the time, she was 22 years old and shrugged it off.

“I didn’t think anything of it because of my age.” Kamta said. “A couple more weeks went by, towards the end of April, and I found blood in my bra.”

She said she had a tough time finding a doctor who would see her quickly, since breast cancer is rare in a woman her age, but she was persistent.

“I knew what was going on in my body,” Kamta said.

After a mammogram, a needle biopsy confirmed Roshni’s suspicions. She found breast cancer specialist Dr. Hanna Irie.

“She’s definitely one of the youngest,” Irie said. “The youngest patient I have treated was 19 years old.”

Irie said it’s important that young women not ignore changes in the shape or contour of their breasts or unusual discharge. There are also other considerations for young patients.

“My doctor didn’t want me to have any complications with my life beyond the months of treatments,” Kamta said.

She made the decision to harvest and freeze her eggs so she could have a family in the future. Kamta said she was not prepared mentally or emotionally. Chemo would dramatically change her looks.

“I’ve always had hair, I’m Indian. You know, it’s known for us to care for our hair and our hair becomes our identity, basically,” Kamta said.

She changed her locks in stages. A salon in New York cut her hair to her shoulders, then to her chin, and finally, shaved her head.

“I’ve always wanted purple hair. Purple is my favorite color,” she explained.

Kamta said she purchased a collection of wigs so she could change her looks to suit her mood. Now 26 years old, Kamta’s hair has grown back and after surgery and 33 rounds of radiation, her cancer is in remission.

Kamta is on a mission to remind other young women to pay attention to their health.

“Check your body and, you know, do your self-breast exams,” Kamta said. “And if there’s something wrong, tell your doctor.”

Irie said Kamta had triple negative breast cancer, which is often more common in younger women.

