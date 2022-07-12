WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning - Sen. Graham ordered to take take the stand, airline refunds, a ‘Barbie’ house, and more
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole recaps the storm reports from Monday and previews a cooler, calmer Tuesday.
Then we have a special guest at the Now Desk - Ann Emmerich! We’ll look at Senator Lindsey Graham being ordered to take the stand in Georgia, a suicide hotline transitioning to a three-digit number, plus a look at what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
More:
- Lower humidity levels Tuesday
- LIVE LOOK: Jackson County landfill catches fire
- Jan. 6 panel says hearing to probe Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists
- Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 12th, 2022
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 99° 1936
- Lansing Record Low: 36° 1867
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1919
