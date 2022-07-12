WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - An update on Monday’s severe weather, an escaped inmate in Ohio, a Space-X explosion, and a 5,000-year-old tomb is excavated
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford gives an update on the severe weather mid-Michigan saw on Monday and what we can expect this week.
We look at an explosion with a Space-X rocket, an inmate escapes in Ohio, and a 5,000-year-old tomb in Britain is being excavated. Plus we look at what’s coming on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Low humidity levels today
- WATCH: Crews work to put out fire at Jackson County landfill
- Tornado warnings lifted in Ionia, Clinton counties
- Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
- NASA’s new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 12th, 2022
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 99° 1936
- Lansing Record Low: 36° 1867
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1919
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.