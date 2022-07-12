Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - An update on Monday’s severe weather, an escaped inmate in Ohio, a Space-X explosion, and a 5,000-year-old tomb is excavated

By Krystle Holleman and Justin Bradford
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford gives an update on the severe weather mid-Michigan saw on Monday and what we can expect this week.

We look at an explosion with a Space-X rocket, an inmate escapes in Ohio, and a 5,000-year-old tomb in Britain is being excavated. Plus we look at what’s coming on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 12th, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1936
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1919

