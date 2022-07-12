University of Michigan to announce new president Wednesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan will announce who their next president will be on Wednesday. The university’s Board of Regents said via email they would make the announcement at a special meeting held in the early afternoon.

Former UM president Mary Sue Coleman had returned to the university as the interim president after Dr. Mark Schissel was fired in January. The Board of Regents fired Schlissel following an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a university employee.

Background: University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation

Coleman was previously president from 2002 to 2014. The announcement of the new president will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. It will be held at University Hall, on the second floor of the Ruthven Building.

