Advertisement

University of Michigan to announce new president Wednesday

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan will announce who their next president will be on Wednesday. The university’s Board of Regents said via email they would make the announcement at a special meeting held in the early afternoon.

Former UM president Mary Sue Coleman had returned to the university as the interim president after Dr. Mark Schissel was fired in January. The Board of Regents fired Schlissel following an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a university employee.

Background: University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation

Coleman was previously president from 2002 to 2014. The announcement of the new president will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. It will be held at University Hall, on the second floor of the Ruthven Building.

News 10 will livestream the event on social media and on our website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Tornado warnings lifted in Ionia, Clinton counties
Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
A large fire has broken out at Liberty Landfill in Jackson County's Liberty Township.
WATCH: Crews work to put out fire at Jackson County landfill
Beverly McCallum arraigned in 'Jack in the Box' cold case.
Final suspect arraigned in Eaton County ‘Jack in the Box’ cold case

Latest News

Straight-line winds leave damage behind in Clinton County
Evolve Theatrics present ‘The Music Man’ in Ionia County
Evolve Theatrics present ‘The Music Man’ in Ionia County
Demolition begins at Haslett Village Square
Demolition begins at Haslett Village Square
Your Health: A woman’s journey with breast cancer