Tornado warning issued for part of Clinton County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Ionia and Clinton counties.

According to authorities, the a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located six miles northeast of Portland and weather radar indicated rotation. The storm is moving east at 40 mph.

The tornado warning in Ionia County was canceled shortly after 10:30 p.m. but remains in effect for Clinton County. The tornado warning runs until 10:45 p.m.

The storm is expected to be near St. Johns at about 10:30 p.m. DeWitt is also in the path of the storm.

Residents are urged to take cover and move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Avoid windows. Damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees is likely.

Hail is possible.

