‘As of today, I am proud to be a Michigan Wolverine’ -- University of Michigan announces new president

New University of Michigan President Dr Santa Ono
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan announced Wednesday who their next president will be: Dr. Santa Ono. At 59, Ono is currently the president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia.

Former UM president Mary Sue Coleman had returned as the interim president after Dr. Mark Schissel was fired in January. The Board of Regents fired Schlissel following an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a university employee.

Coleman was previously president from 2002 to 2014.

Background: University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation

UM Regent Paul Brown said, “I’m pleased to announce that we have completed the search process and have identified Dr. Santa Ono as our finalist for election as the 15th president of the University of Michigan.”

Ono grew up around college campuses, his father being mathematician Takashi Ono, who emigrated from Japan to the United States in the late 1950s after recieving an invitation from J. Robert Oppenheimer. Dr. Ono has been at the University of British Columbia since 2016.

Dr. Ono thanked his family in a speech following the appointment. He credited them with sparking his interest in education.

“Education has always been integral to our family. I live to serve, and I believe in leading by example,” Dr. Ono said. “I will give 150% for the University of Michigan. As of today, I am proud to be a Michigan Wolverine.”

