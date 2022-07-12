Straight-line winds leave damage behind in Clinton County

BINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was not a tornado, but the storm that moved through Clinton County Monday night has left plenty of damage behind.

Tuesday, people like Sage Daman are still cleaning up.

“I was dying my hair before we got the warning,” Daman said. “I thought Monday night would be the perfect night for a makeover with friends.”

She let the dye start processing just after 9:30 p.m. She said she could hear a storm off in the distance, but didn’t think much of it. But, at 10:15 p.m., they got the warning and took cover.

“We grabbed blankets, water and chips,” she said.

Daman, along with her parents and several kids, crammed into their Michigan basement. By that point it was raining so hard the basement walls were leaking.

“It was quite a scary experience because I never thought I’d have to go in my basement to hide and get away from a storm,” she said.

Once the storm passed Daman was able to finish her hair, laughing that it made the dye sit in a little too long.

It wasn’t until the morning, when she looked out her window, that she saw the extend of the damage to her home town. Branches, trees and debris lined the entire road.

“I thought it must’ve been quite strong to knock branches off,” Daman said.

Their house made it out alright, but others down the road weren’t as lucky. The people who live in a historical house near Daman told News10 they were upstairs when a tree pierced through their siding.

The owners pointed to the spot the giant oak tree snapped off, lodging into the side of the house. Even hours later the floor is still drying, yet everyone in the house made it out okay.

Daman says, if a storm like that ever passes through again, she and her friends know what to do.

She said, “Grab blankets so you stay warm, and water and food, and your animals, and all just stay together and be safe.”

The same storm that did that damage spawned an EF-0 tornado in the Lake Fenton area. That is the weakest classification of tornado.

Consumers Energy had roughly 200 customers without power in the area Tuesday, but power has since been restored.

