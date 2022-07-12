New cameras help Jackson Police Department solve crimes

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The new surveillance cameras in Jackson has already helped the police solve several cases.

The 10 license plate readers were installed on major streets in and out of Jackson about six weeks ago. They are only looking at license plates, pinging officers when there’s a match connected to a crime.

“I think that’s great because the police can’t be everywhere to view all the people coming in and out of Jackson,” said Elora Houser, who lives in Jackson.

“It’s impressive the recoveries we already made,” said Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Sergio Garcia.

Those recoveries include two vehicles and a trailer. The cameras also helped identify suspects in other crimes. Garcia said solving those crimes could’ve taken weeks without the cameras.

“We get a local description in an area of a crime and we can access some of the cameras if we can possibly get a suspect vehicle otherwise we wouldn’t have any means of doing that,” said Garcia.

Even though she said it’s great the cameras are helping police, Houser doesn’t like the idea of being watched.

“It’s just a different world than what I grew up in. It seems like a lot of our privacy is being eradicated and maybe we don’t know what’s going on,” said Houser.

But police said these cameras are only taking pictures of cars and license plates, and only those that would be connected to a crime.

“Of all the hits we’ve received, I’ve not seen a driver or even a silhouette of a driver,” said Garcia.

The Jackson Police Department is already considering adding more of these license plate readers in the future.

