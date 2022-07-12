MSU holds ‘Adulting 101′ classes, free for anyone to attend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is the first day of Michigan State University’s new Adulting 101 class. Anyone is welcome to participate in this virtual class.

Tuesday’s course focuses on how to get organized. It will include things such as how to create a ‘to-do’ list, keep an organized calendar, and reduce clutter.

Here’s a preview of the other lessons:

July 19 - Students will learn about home food preservation. This lesson will focus on what foods are good to blanch or freeze to help save money

July 26 - The lesson is all about renting. It will focus on tenant rights and the moving process.

August 2 - The last lesson is all about health. Students will learn how to stay physically and mentally healthy as they transition into adulthood.



All classes will be held virtually and begin at 1 p.m. Adulting 101 runs through August 2 and are open to anyone.

For more information, visit the MSU Adulting 101 course website.

