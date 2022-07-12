Michigan State To Induct Nine Into Its Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Tuesday it will induct nine new members into its athletics hall of fame at ceremonies on September 9th. They are basketball’s Draymond Green, football’s Herb Adderley and Greg Jones, Bob Steele, men’s track, Karen Langeland, women’s basketball and administration, Kathy DeBoer, volleyball and women’s basketball, Joan Garety, women’s golf, Laura Heyboer, women’s soccer and Kalisha Keane, women’s basketball. The class will be introduced during the MSU vs. Akron football game in Spartan Stadium the following day.

