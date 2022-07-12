Advertisement

Michigan man charged with child sex trafficking

(Arizona's Family)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor and other related felonies, the state’s attorney general announced Tuesday.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that James Earl Madison-Cranford, 28 of Warren, was arraigned on multiple charges in Oakland County’s 46th District Court last week.

Those charges are:

  • Minor sex trafficking, a 20-year felony;
  • Prostitution – accepting earnings, a 20-year felony;
  • Prostitution – transporting female, a 20-year felony;
  • Conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony; and
  • Third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony.

Madison-Cranford has been charged as a habitual offender. Although these charges are recent, they stem from an operation conducted five years ago.

“In 2017, the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Task Force received a tip about a minor being sex trafficked and immediately began investigating through an undercover commercial sex operation by responding to an advertisement posted online,” Nessel’s office said in a release. “Through that operation, the task force was able to rescue the minor.”

The minor told investigators that Madison-Cranford had her perform commercial sex regularly for several months through posting advertisements online. Madison-Cranford also allegedly used his phone to post the advertisements and answer all her calls.

“Let this case be a reminder that regardless how many years have passed, our team will always fight for survivors of abuse,” Nessel said. “We remain committed to securing justice.”

Bond has been set at $900,000 for Madison-Cranford. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 20 at 1 p.m.

