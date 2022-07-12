Man in isolation cell at Jackson County Jail dies

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 41-year-old man in custody at the Jackson County Jail died Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, deputies found Stephion Demeco, a man from Michigan Center, in an isolation cell breathing shallowly. Authorities said the deputies called 911 and began CPR before emergency crews arrived and continued life-saving efforts.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the Jackson Police Department and Jackson County Medical Examiner responded to investigate the death. Authorities said the autopsy stated his death was of natural causes.

