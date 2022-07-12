Jackson receives funds to rebuild MLK Equality Trail
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -A popular walking trail in Jackson is getting a new upgrade.
The city got a $300,000 grant from the State Department of Natural Resources to resurface the MLK Equality Trail from West Prospect Street to South West Avenue.
The current pathway is more than 20 years old. Work began on Monday and will continue through October.
The nearly four-mile trail is also getting new LED lights.
