LIVE LOOK: Jackson County landfill catches fire

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large fire has broken out at Liberty Landfill. The landfill is in Jackson County’s Liberty Township, just south of Loomis Road.

News 10 has a crew on the scene. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is currently unknown.

The owner of the landfill has confirmed to News 10 that the fire started around 6 a.m. Tuesday. They said the fire was spontaneous but is now being controlled.

Stay with News 10 as we work to learn more about this developing story.

