Advertisement

LIVE LOOK: Jackson County landfill catches fire

News 10 has a crew on the scene.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large fire has broken out at Liberty Landfill. The landfill is in Jackson County’s Liberty Township, just south of Loomis Road.

News 10 has a crew on the scene. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is currently unknown.

The owner of the landfill has confirmed to News 10 that the fire started around 6 a.m. Tuesday. They said the fire was spontaneous but is now being controlled.

Stay with News 10 as we work to learn more about this developing story.

Next: California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Tornado warnings lifted in Ionia, Clinton counties
Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
Beverly McCallum arraigned in 'Jack in the Box' cold case.
Final suspect arraigned in Eaton County ‘Jack in the Box’ cold case
‘The motorcycle was reunited with the owner’ -- Lansing Police arrest suspect accused of stealing a motorcycle

Latest News

Authorities said a 32-year-old man from Clinton County lost control of a motorcycle and crashed.
Fatal motorcycle crash closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 7/12/22
Tornado warnings lifted in Ionia, Clinton counties
Ionia, Clinton counties sees storm damages
Ionia, Clinton counties sees storm damages