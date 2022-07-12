Advertisement

Former Red Wings’ Coach Blashill Finds New Job

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an...
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill will become an assistant with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. He will report to head coach Jon Cooper. He replaces Derek LaLonde, who is the Red Wings’ new head coach. Blashill, 48, was coach of the Red Wings for seven seasons.

