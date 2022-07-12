Former Red Wings’ Coach Blashill Finds New Job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill will become an assistant with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. He will report to head coach Jon Cooper. He replaces Derek LaLonde, who is the Red Wings’ new head coach. Blashill, 48, was coach of the Red Wings for seven seasons.

