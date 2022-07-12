Advertisement

Former Michigan Coach Moeller To Be Buried Saturday

(KOLO)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller will be buried Saturday after a private service in his native Lima, Ohio, where he passed away Monday at the age of 81. Moeller reportedly struggled with Alzheimer’s for a number of years. A visitation will be held from 2-8pm Friday at a Lima funeral home. Moeller had a 44-13-3 record at Michigan as head coach from 1990-94.

