Former Michigan Coach Moeller To Be Buried Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller will be buried Saturday after a private service in his native Lima, Ohio, where he passed away Monday at the age of 81. Moeller reportedly struggled with Alzheimer’s for a number of years. A visitation will be held from 2-8pm Friday at a Lima funeral home. Moeller had a 44-13-3 record at Michigan as head coach from 1990-94.

