Flyers Release Lindblom

Philadelphia Flyers' Hayden Hodgson (42) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan...
Philadelphia Flyers' Hayden Hodgson (42) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
-The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Oskar Lindblom on waivers on for the purpose of buying out the final year of the cancer survivor’s contract. The Flyers also announced they are donating $100,000 to a local organization supporting families impacted by cancer in honor of the player who overcame being diagnosed by Ewing’s sarcoma during the 2019-20 season. General manager Chuck Fletcher says it was a very difficult decision. Unless he is claimed before, the 25-year-old Lindblom will become an unrestricted free agent once the NHL’s signing period opens Wednesday. Ottawa defenseman Michael Del Zotto, New Jersey forward Janne Kuokkanen and San Jose forward Rudolfs Balcers were also placed on waivers.

