Evolve Theatrics present ‘The Music Man’ in Ionia County

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WILX) - You can join Harry Hill and the gang for “The Music Man.”

Evolve Theatrics, a Delta Township-based theater group, is behind the summer production. Performances will take place the weekend of July 22-24, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Lakewood High School Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $20 and $15 for seniors. You can buy tickets on the official Evolve Theatrics website here.

