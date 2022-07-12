Empty the Shelters brings lowered pet adoption fees to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Overcrowded animal shelters will have relief thanks to the Empty the Shelters event.

To help reduce overcrowding, the Bissell Pet Foundation is continuing its longest adoption event. Empty the Shelters intends to provide animals with a loving home by reducing adoption fees to $50 or less.

“Our dog adoptions have slowed down a lot. Luckily people are still coming in for cats. We just had a bunch of kittens last week that have all gotten adopted,” said Julie Hill, with Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. “But we still have a lot of really great adult cats that need homes too. So adoptions on that side have slowed down a little bit too, but we’ve already seen a couple today.”

The Empty the Shelters event will run until the end of July.

More information on the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event can be found on its official website here.

