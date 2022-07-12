Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,681 new cases, 160 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the two months.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,681 new cases of COVID and 160 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,383 cases per day, a increase from last week’s average of 1,872 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,636,214 cases and 37,142 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 794 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 670 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 19.26%, an increase from the 16.52% the week prior.

The next update will be July 19.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 14,890 197 139.5 Eaton County 24,368 394 132.4 Ingham County 58,878 758 136.5 Jackson County 36,893 542 136.3 Shiawassee County 15,332 214 107.2

