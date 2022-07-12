Advertisement

Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,681 new cases, 160 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,619,533 cases and 36,982 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the two months.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,681 new cases of COVID and 160 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,383 cases per day, a increase from last week’s average of 1,872 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,636,214 cases and 37,142 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 794 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 670 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 19.26%, an increase from the 16.52% the week prior.

The next update will be July 19.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County14,890197139.5
Eaton County24,368394132.4
Ingham County58,878758136.5
Jackson County36,893542136.3
Shiawassee County15,332214107.2

