Collision closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash Monday night closed all lanes of Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing.
The southbound lanes were closed at about 8:30 p.m. According to authorities, the closure is expected to last for several hours.
Residents are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.
