Collision closes southbound Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash Monday night closed all lanes of Cedar Street at I-496 in Lansing.

The southbound lanes were closed at about 8:30 p.m. According to authorities, the closure is expected to last for several hours.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

