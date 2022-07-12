Advertisement

AG Nessel to host Second Robocall Summit

2022 Robocall Summit Happening Today
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel hosted the second Robocall Summit this week in Detroit.

She joined Ohio’s attorney general, Dave Yost, and the National Association of Attorneys General. The purpose of the summit is to identify the source of robocalls and put a stop to illegal phone calls.

In a statement, AG Nessel discussed partnering with other attorneys general.

“I’m proud to again partner with AG Yost and reinforce our commitment to combating robocalls,” Nessel said. “Michiganders can continue to report these nuisance calls through our robocall complaint form to support us in this ongoing effort.”

