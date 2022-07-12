AG Nessel to host Second Robocall Summit

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel hosted the second Robocall Summit this week in Detroit.

She joined Ohio’s attorney general, Dave Yost, and the National Association of Attorneys General. The purpose of the summit is to identify the source of robocalls and put a stop to illegal phone calls.

In a statement, AG Nessel discussed partnering with other attorneys general.

“I’m proud to again partner with AG Yost and reinforce our commitment to combating robocalls,” Nessel said. “Michiganders can continue to report these nuisance calls through our robocall complaint form to support us in this ongoing effort.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.