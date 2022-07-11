Your Health: A new surgery easing the pain of prosthesis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Broc Potts feels at home working with his hands, but standing was painful until recently.

Potts, 31, is a survivor of childhood cancer of the bone. During treatment as a teenager, Potts suffered a life-threatening infection.

“Amputated me above the knee because the infection,” Potts recalled. It was growing so rapidly.”

For almost a decade, Pott’s old prosthetic rubbed against his residual leg until it was raw.

“Every step I took, it was a stinging, burning,” Potts said. “There was nothing I could do about it.”

Dr. Joel Mayerson had a solution -- a new prosthetic procedure known as Osseointegration.

“Osseointegration allows us to put a metal bar inside someone’s bone,” Mayerson said.

Surgeons then carefully close the area around the bar to prevent infection, leaving a small connection exposed.

“Instead of having a socket, like a shoe, we can have a prosthetic leg just snaps the same way that you would snap a drill bit into a drill,” Mayerson said.

“There’s nothing touching outside of my leg,” Potts said. “Like, there was that socket giving me blisters. So, this is a whole new feeling.”

Potts said he’s used to beating the odds. After 30 rounds of chemo, doctors told him he’d be infertile. Now he’s the head of a full household.

“I faced doctors saying I couldn’t have kids, now it’s five,” Potts said. “And then, that’s quits for me.”

Potts won’t quit when it comes to improving his health and mobility.

Mayerson said Osseointegration could eventually be combined with a nerve surgery, with special electrical connections that could allow for more intuitive movement of prosthetic limbs.

