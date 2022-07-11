Now Desk Afternoon - First Alert Weather Day continues, an update on a group petitioning to get abortion access on the November ballot, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford updates us on the possibility of severe thunderstorms and strong winds, prompting a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.
Claudia Sella will join the Now Desk to recap an event from the group Reproductive Freedom for All as they submit more than the number of signatures required to put abortion access on the November ballot in Michigan. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
- Severe storms possible tonight
- Petition to preserve abortion access, reproductive freedom gets required number of signatures to make November ballot
- Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
- Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday
