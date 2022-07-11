Advertisement

Now Desk Afternoon - First Alert Weather Day continues, an update on a group petitioning to get abortion access on the November ballot, and more

First Alert Weather Day continues, an update on a group petitioning to get abortion access on the November ballot, and more
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford updates us on the possibility of severe thunderstorms and strong winds, prompting a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.

Claudia Sella will join the Now Desk to recap an event from the group Reproductive Freedom for All as they submit more than the number of signatures required to put abortion access on the November ballot in Michigan. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

First Alert Weather

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 11th, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1868
  • Lansing Record Low: 40° 1898
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1919

